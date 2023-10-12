Moot highlights awareness about animal rights

LAHORE:An awareness seminar on animal rights was organised in collaboration with Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company and Police Animal Rescue Centre at Cattle Market Shahpur Kanjran here on Wednesday.

Police officers, officers of Cattle Management and Development Company and traders participated in the seminar. DSP Iqbal Hameed while addressing the awareness seminar said that this organisation has been established with the special instructions of IG Punjab and the efforts of CTO Lahore. The aim was to protect the rights of speechless animals, he said.

He said the police officers were coming to the cattle market in Shahpur Kanjaran every Wednesday for last three weeks. The purpose of today's seminar was to sensitize traders in the cattle market to treat animals with kindness.