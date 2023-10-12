Boy kidnapped for ransom recovered

LAHORE:Police with the help of Punjab Safe Cities Authority executed a planned operation resulting in the safe recovery of a kidnapped boy who had been held for ransom.

The operation unfolded following the harrowing abduction of the young boy at gunpoint from a warehouse. The perpetrators of this heinous act had demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh for the boy's release. The victim’s family promptly contacted the Defence C Police Station. The police acted swiftly and initiated an immediate search operation utilising the advanced surveillance infrastructure of PSCA.

With the help of PSCA cameras, police trace the complete route taken by the abductors that leads to apprehension of the accused and the safe recovery of the abducted boy. SP Awais Shafique revealed that the abductors had initially demanded a ransom of 10 lakh rupees for the boy's release. A case has been registered against the accused.

Two pickets arrested

Liaqatabad police arrested two suspected pickets identified as Adil and his nephew. They were arrested from Q-Block market, Model Town. The suspects targeted the victims at bus stands and markets. Police recovered cash and weapons from their custody.

Two bookies nabbed

Three suspected bookies arranging gambling on World Cup matches through Bet Pro app have been arrested. The arrested suspects have been identified as Abdullah, Saeed and Mujtaba. Police also recovered over one lac rupees cash from their custody. The balance of amount worth million of rupees were also spotted in the app account of the suspects.

Father, son injured in road accident

A 45-year-old man and his 21-year-old son returning from Lahore Services Hospital after check up were injured after being hit by a speeding car on Jail Road on Wednesday. The victims were identified as Ghulam Akbar and Daniyal. Meanwhile, the suspected driver fled from the scene. Police said that they were searching for the driver using CCTV cameras.

Man dies after being hit by train

A 23-year-old man has died after being hit by a speeding train in Kahna. The unidentified victim was trying to cross the railway crossings near Haloki where a speeding train hit the victim. He received serious injuries and died. His body has been moved to morgue.

Man electrocuted

A 25-year-old man was electrocuted to death in Baghbanpura. The victim, identified as Anas, was a manual labourer and busy in work at an under-construction building. Suddenly, he felt an electric shock and was shifted to a nearby hospital but could not survive.

Factory worker committs suicide

A 60-year-old factory worker committed suicide by shooting himself in Ghalib Market. The victim Javed Iqbal reportedly was disturbed due to personal reasons. He on the day of the incident locked himself in a room and shot himself. His body was moved to morgue.