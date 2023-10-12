LHC reserves verdict on Khadija Shah’s bail plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court reserved its judgment on the bail application of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf activist Khadija Shah in connection with the May 9 violence cases.

A two-member LHC bench, presided over by Justice Ayla Neelum, heard the plea and reserved its decision. However, the court granted bail to the other accused, Robina and Qasim.

PTI activist Khadija Shah, who is currently on judicial remand in multiple cases related to the May 9 riots, approached the LHC on Saturday seeking information on all cases registered against her.

Advocate Sameer Khosa filed a petition on behalf of Ms. Shah, asserting that she has been falsely implicated by the police in these cases. The petitioner has a right to know the cases made against her to ensure a fair trial, the petition stated.

The petition requests the court to order the police and the FIA to provide a list of cases registered against the petitioner. It also seeks protective bail for Khadija Shah, allowing her to seek bail before arrest and participate in any investigation against her.