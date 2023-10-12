Nawaz’s return good news for Pakistan: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI)'s chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman addresses supporters during a rally in Karachi. — AFP/File

LAHORE: PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Wednesday.

The meeting was held at the residence of Shehbaz Sharif.

Both leaders discussed the overall political situation and decided that transparent, free and fair elections were the need of the hour.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed good wishes for the return of PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif and said he and his party will continue to have consultation and cooperation with the PMLN and the present crisis could be tackled together.

“You did a lot to save Pakistan from bankruptcy,” Fazlur Rahman said, adding that in 16 months, all parties thought of saving the State, not politics.

Shehbaz Sharif said only unity, consultation and cooperation can bring Pakistan out of crises, and he hoped that after the return of Quaid Nawaz Sharif, the political and democratic system would be strengthened.

Fazlur Rehman said Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country was good news for Pakistan. He said the truth had been exposed i.e. Nawaz Sharif was targeted for political revenge, and both Nawaz Sharif and his family were unjustly persecuted, which will remain a dark and sad chapter in history. Secretary General of the Muslim League (N) Ahsan Iqbal, former speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Ataullah Tarar were also present in the meeting.