PTI seeks production order for Imran in ECP contempt case

Chairman PTI and former premier Imran Khan. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Wednesday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to issue a production order for Chairman Imran Khan in a contempt of commission case.

A four-member bench, presided over by Nisar Ahmed Durrani, a member of the ECP representing Sindh, convened to address the contempt case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who has been absent from the proceedings and is currently incarcerated in the Adiala Jail.

Imran’s lawyer Shoaib Shaheen appeared before the commission bench and explained that the PTI chairman was in jail, making it impossible for him to attend. He asked for the issuance of a production order to enable Imran Khan to appear before the commission.

“We will proceed to frame charges, and your self-defence presentation will be at your discretion,” remarked Shah Mohammad Jatoi, a member of the ECP representing Balochistan.

The bench’s head, Nisar Durrani, proposed that Imran Khan should first submit a reply to the notice, and then the commission would consider issuing the production order. He also inquired about the jail in which Imran Khan was being held and mentioned that the IGP would be contacted to ensure security.

In response, the lawyer pointed out that they had already faced difficulties in presenting Imran Khan in other courts on the pretext of security concerns.

Regarding the lawyer’s concerns, ECP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa member Ikram Ullah suggested that they go to Imran Khan. The lawyer reiterated the need for the production order to facilitate his client’s appearance.

The hearing for the case was adjourned until October 24.

In a separate case involving the contempt of the commission against the former senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, his lawyer appeared before the commission bench and stated that his client couldn’t attend due to illness. The member from Sindh mentioned that an appropriate order would be issued on this matter.

The third individual facing allegations of contempt against the electoral body, Asad Umar, appeared before the election commission bench.

The case was adjourned until October 24.

In the meantime, a PTI spokesperson accused the ECP of neglecting its constitutional duty to ensure elections within the constitutional framework.

The spokesperson alleged that the ECP was excessively focused on a campaign against Imran Khan, as evidenced by its unusually keen interest in expediting politically-motivated cases against the PTI chairman.

The PTI spokesperson asserted that the party was not intimidated by unconstitutional and biased tactics and would not be intimidated now. He reiterated commitment to reject any illegal and unconstitutional decisions or actions taken by the ECP against the party chairman.