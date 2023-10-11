Competent setup

According to a survey carried out by Gallup Pakistan, the Pakistan Army currently enjoys around 88 per cent approval rating. Undoubtedly, the army is a respectable institution which has always gone beyond its sole responsibility of protecting state borders. The institution’s support for the interim government to address the current critical challenges has allowed some breathing space to the country.
The economy is reviving, and the rupee is gaining strength against the dollar. It seems that a technocratic setup may be a solution for the current mess in the country. Such a team will supposedly prefer national interests over personal interests and will run the country professionally and honestly.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
