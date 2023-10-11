The Civil Hospital Badin (formerly DHQ Hospital, Badin) is facing severe shortages of medicine. This hospital plays a critical role in providing free healthcare to the underprivileged, and is the only viable option in the area due to the unavailability of other government hospitals. However, poor patients who rely on this facility are facing numerous challenges due to the non-availability of essential medicines partly due to a delay in funds released by the Sindh government.

The hospital is managed by Indus Hospital. But since the latter is a charitable institution dependent on donors, it cannot afford the procurement of medicine. The management urges the Sindh government to promptly release the necessary funds to provide the required medical supplies and ensure the wellbeing of the hospital’s patients.

Faisal Shahzad

Badin