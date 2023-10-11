When Pakistani cricketers arrived in India, they received a warm welcome. However, during their warm-up matches, the stadium was starkly silent, echoing the extreme absence of their passionate fans. Pakistani cricket fans are still anxiously waiting for their visas to participate in the biggest cricket event. It is extremely unfortunate that fans are being deprived of entertainment because the host does not want to invite people from Pakistan. On top of it, the silence from the ICC regarding this matter is deafening. We hope that by October 14, as the arch rivals (India and Pakistan) clash on the cricket field, Pakistanis will have their visas in hand.
Maryam Mohsin
Dasht
Despite having sent two letters to the CEO of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan seeking his attention towards...
This refers to the article ‘Why so many cars?’ by Zainab Khan and the letter ‘Easing traffic’ by Sadia Yousuf...
Given the severity of the Palestine-Israel conflict, a two-state solution is still far away. Some time back,...
According to a survey carried out by Gallup Pakistan, the Pakistan Army currently enjoys around 88 per cent approval...
This is to draw the attention to the issue of the rising smoking and vaping culture among young students. It is...
The Civil Hospital Badin is facing severe shortages of medicine. This hospital plays a critical role in providing...