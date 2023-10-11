When Pakistani cricketers arrived in India, they received a warm welcome. However, during their warm-up matches, the stadium was starkly silent, echoing the extreme absence of their passionate fans. Pakistani cricket fans are still anxiously waiting for their visas to participate in the biggest cricket event. It is extremely unfortunate that fans are being deprived of entertainment because the host does not want to invite people from Pakistan. On top of it, the silence from the ICC regarding this matter is deafening. We hope that by October 14, as the arch rivals (India and Pakistan) clash on the cricket field, Pakistanis will have their visas in hand.

Maryam Mohsin

Dasht