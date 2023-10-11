President Dr Arif Alvi. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Urging free, fair, transparent and inclusive elections, President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday emphasized that all political parties and their leaderships should be given equal opportunities to participate in the election process to strengthen democracy in the country.

“Democracy becomes meaningless if people are not able to elect leaders of their choice,” he said while talking to former federal minister and ex-senator Muhammad Ali Durrani, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. It was their third meeting in one month.

The president was of the view that there was a dire need for political, institutional and stakeholder unity in the country to battle the difficulties on all possible fronts, including that of economy. “Bitterness must end and give way to cooperation and forgiveness,” he said.

He stated that difficult decisions needed backing of the people and their participative ownership. He further said the forthcoming general elections would provide a good opportunity to create vibrancy needed to rebuild the country.

He also appreciated the statements given across the spectrum by all political leaders that there should be a level playing field, as only this single issue of inclusivity was the essence of democracy. Durrani proposed a “grand dialogue” among the stakeholders.