Elections are near and I’ve passed all exams, Zardari tells ‘enemies’

HYDERABAD: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Tuesday he wanted to tell his “enemies that elections are near and I have passed all exams of life”.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of a dinner hosted by Ghulam Qadir Marri in the Dariya Khan Marri village on Tuesday evening, where he was warmly welcomed on his arrival, Zardari said: “I was born on this land and I will continue to strive for the development of this land.”

He said he was the son of this soil and would always make efforts for it. “The PPP has always served the people. I have struggled all my life and the workers have also supported me.” The former president said, “We know each other. Allah gave us the opportunity, so

we served the people and this soil. I have to be buried in this soil. It is our duty to serve it.”

He said no one claimed that Asif Ali Zardari did not serve. “I gave Pashtuns their separate identity, and by bringing the 18th Amendment, they gave provincial service.” He said the sacrifices of ZA Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto were not hidden from anyone, and the 18th Amendment gave everyone their own identity. “Today, I am serving you, then Bilawal Bhutto will serve, as will Aseefa Bhutto. We are all with the people of Sindh.”