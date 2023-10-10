Terror in Gaza

Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel is being described as Israel’s 9/11 and a colossal failure of its mighty military and intelligence apparatus. The unexpected operation is an answer to Israel’s repeated crimes against Palestinians, including attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Now that Israel has vowed to turn Gaza into a deserted place, there are fears that the entire Middle Eastern region will witness all-out war. Experts believe that one of the central reasons for the attack by Hamas is the ongoing talks aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and Middle Eastern countries.
The international community needs to recognize the fact that peace in the Middle East will remain a pipe dream unless the Israel-Palestine conflict is resolved.
Muhammad Ayaz
Lower Dir
