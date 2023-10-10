Tragedy in Afghanistan

The government and the people of Pakistan are deeply saddened by Saturday’s devastating earthquake in western Afghanistan, which has resulted in a tragic loss of thousands of lives and the widespread damage of the country’s infrastructure. The Foreign Office has also extended condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Afghanistan in these difficult times.

Hiba Rehman

Karachi