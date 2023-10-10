No ifs or buts

Last Saturday (Oct 7) saw the start of a deadly conflict in Gaza. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has said that his people have the right to defend themselves against the terror of the colonial occupation by Israeli forces. The Palestine issue cannot be resolved unless a fair solution is established. In the absence of a just solution, the cycle of violence will persist, with Israel repeatedly pressing Palestinians for surrender. No creative agreement can avoid addressing the fundamental issue of the statehood of Palestine, regardless of whatever PR efforts are made. The Israeli occupation must end.
Amreen Noor
Kech
