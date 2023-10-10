Al Meezan wins CFA awards

KARACHI: Al Meezan Investment Management Limited, Pakistan’s largest asset management company, has won the ‘Best Asset Management Company of the Year FY 2023’ award at the CFA Society Pakistan’s 20th Annual Excellence Awards, the company said.

The award reflects Al Meezan’s dedication to delivering consistent value to its customers by providing best in class Shariah Compliant investment solutions, the company said in a statement.

“Winning the ‘Best Asset Management Company of the Year’ award for the second year in a row is a testament to our team’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and unwavering dedication to our clients,” Al Meezan’s CEO, Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, said.

Al Meezan Investments has a vision to make Shariah Compliant Investing a first choice for investors. The company manages an investor base of over 227,000 investors, ranging from institutions and businesses to individuals and high net worth clients. Al Meezan is the largest fund manager in Pakistan with the highest management quality rating of AM1 awarded by VIS & PACRA, two independent credit rating agencies in the country.