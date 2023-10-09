‘Pakistan to embark on transformative journey towards development’

Islamabad : Dr Nadeem ul Haque, Vice Chancellor, Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) has said that Pakistan is poised to embark on a transformative journey towards sustainable national development.

Dr Haque was addressing here the opening of the Third Think Tank Moot, hosted by PIDE. Dr Haque said that recognising the urgency of comprehensive reforms as the bedrock of progress, Pakistan seeks to revitalise its economic outlook, enhance its business environment and elevate its global trade standing.

Dr Shujaat Farooq, Dean of PIDE, provided background on, highlighted the role of Think Tank Moot as a unique platform for esteemed partners and thought leaders to collectively address transformative and sustainable reforms.

The discussions at the event revolved around critical reform areas, with each think tank contributing insights and ideas enriched by innovative strategies and approaches. The participants emphasised that in today's world, having ideas means having access to funds, extending to politics and governance. Financial resources are vital for driving positive change and addressing societal issues. Contrary to common belief, smuggling is not the root cause of economic challenges in many countries, import tariffs often have a more significant impact. Recognising this distinction empowers policymakers to focus on the real issue and implement appropriate solutions.

Representatives from numerous think tanks and universities in the federal capital, including SZABIST, Quaid-i-Azam University, SDPI, Policy Research Institute for Equitable Development, Institute of Policy Studies, POP Council, Pakistan Science Foundation, Islamabad, IPRI, CDPI Customer Data Platform Institute and CRSS etc., participated in the event.