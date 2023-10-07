CDC, PICG sign MoU to launch e-Go

KARACHI: The Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG) and Central Depository Company (CDC) are launching a corporate governance portal, e-Go, to protect the rights of minority shareholders and to educate and engage shareholders in governance-related issues.

The platform will be implemented as a joint venture of PICG and CDC, leveraging the domain expertise of PICG in corporate governance and CDC’s technical and operational expertise in implementing and operating state-of-the-art national-level digital platforms.

PICG and CDCPL signed a memorandum of understanding for the development and implementation of the e-Go platform. This signing also marked the occasion of the IOSCO World Investor Week 2023 (October 2-8, 2023).

The e-Go platform initiative is in line with the SECP’s vision to have more informed and involved shareholders and to protect the rights of minority shareholders. CDC CEO Badiuddin Akber said this platform will provide a convenient, informative and interactive medium for shareholders to learn about and engage effectively in sound corporate governance practices.

PICG President and CEO Memosh Khawaja applauded the efforts of CDC in its vision towards stakeholder facilitation, and said this joint initiative will pave the way for the much-needed active engagement of shareholders towards corporate governance decisions.