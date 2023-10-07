SNGPL cuts off 214 connections, imposes Rs13m fine

LAHORE: In its ongoing crackdown on gas thieves, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 214 connections, imposing a fine of Rs 13 million and processing 368 under-billing cases.

In Lahore, a regional team disconnected 22 connections for illegal use of gas and five for use of compressor while 48 under-billing cases were processed. In Bahawalpur, a regional team disconnected 10 connections for use of compressor and one for illegal use while 12 under-billing cases were processed. The company disconnected 19 connections for illegal use of gas and four for compressor use in Multan. It imposed a fine of Rs 0.059m on gas pilferers. In Sheikhupura, 20 connections were disconnected.

In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 64 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections and imposed a fine of Rs 0.465m for gas theft. In Rawalpindi, a regional team disconnected six connections and one under-billing case was processed. A team in Mardan processed 44 under-billing cases and disconnected six connections for illegal use of gas.

In Sialkot, the company disconnected four connections for use of compressor. In Sargodha, 43 under-billing cases were processed. A regional team in Gujranwala processed 120 under-billing cases and five meters were disconnected for use of compressor and five for illegal use of gas. The team imposed a fine of Rs 0.451m on gas thieves. In Gujrat, one connection was disconnected for illegal use of gas. The company disconnected 11 connections for illegal use of gas in Islamabad. In Sahiwal, 24 connections were disconnected for illegal use of gas. A regional team in Faisalabad processed 23 under-billing cases, disconnected eight connections for illegal use of gas and one for use of compressor.