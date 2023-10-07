Shehbaz presser collection of forgery, lies: PTI

ISLAMABAD: The PTI Core Committee Friday urged the Supreme Court to take immediate notice of ‘attempts to oust the party Chairman Imran Khan from elections through illegal and undemocratic means’.

The committee held deliberations during its meeting on important issues related to the ongoing hearing of ‘fake and fabricated’ cases against the PTI chairman in various courts, including the cipher case.

The forum called on the apex court to take urgent notice of attempts to deprive Imran Khan of his fundamental right to a fair trial through false cases and shoddy trials.

“The PTI chairman is being targeted in a hurry without waiting for the court’s decision against the law in very frivolous and fabricated cases. After Toshakhana, the nation will not accept the murder of justice in any other case,” the core committee claimed.

The apex court was also requested to hear the petitions for holding general election in 90 days as per the Constitution.

The committee alleged that earlier the Election Commission had once committed a criminal deviation from the Constitution in the context of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In view of popularity of Imran Khan and PTI among the people, the committee believed preparations were being made to ‘break’ the constitution by not holding the election within the constitutional period of 90 days.

The Supreme Court, it emphasized, should intervene while fulfilling the constitutional requirement of protecting the Constitution and compel the Election Commission and the caretaker government to hold elections within the constitutional period.

The committee also said the Supreme Court should compel the caretaker government to refrain from all matters beyond its jurisdiction, including privatization, and hand power over to the elected leadership of the people through elections within 90 days.

“Pakistan’s economic development is linked to political stability, which will be achieved only by an elected government with a mandate. Postponing elections and insisting on national decision-making by an unelected government will intensify economic and political instability,” the core committee warned.

The meeting also reviewed in detail the recent interview of central leader of PTI Usman Dar, its contents and background. The core committee also demanded immediate release of other abducted party persons and those forcibly disappeared.

Meanwhile, in his reaction to the news conference held by PML- President and ex-premier Mian Shehbaz Sharif, a party spokesman for PTI alleged the press conference of the ‘criminal’ who pushed Pakistan into the quagmire of destruction, anarchy and lawlessness while setting the goals of stability and prosperity, was a collection of forgery, lies and myths.

“A national criminal tried to trap the state and the people through his rhetoric and deception,” he charged. Through his faceless government born out of regime change, he alleged this national criminal slaughtered the economy growing at the rate of 6% per annum.

He alleged this national criminal crushed the poor and salaried class under the historic inflation of 45% and pushed more than 15 million Pakistanis into the dark abyss of poverty.

He added that the fugitive brother of this national criminal trapped Pakistan in expensive fuel projects and he hanged the people by making electricity bills a noose.

“This brutal national criminal snatched the health card worth Rs10 lakh given by Imran Khan to every citizen for health and treatment and he destroyed the constitution, law, democracy, political and democratic freedoms of citizens and the entire social and political system.

He still wants to lay his seat of power on the bodies of democracy, constitution and people’s vote through secret deals and projects,” he said.