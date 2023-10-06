Two secretaries transferred

LAHORE:The Punjab government has transferred two secretaries who are attending National Management Course (NMC) here Thursday.
According to the notification Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Secretary Higher Education, and Sajid Mahmood Chauhan, Secretary Environment Protection Department, have been transferred and directed to report Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) for further orders. Furthermore, Sajid Zafar Ali, Secretary HUD&PHE, and Ahmed Javed Qazi, Secretary Transport, have been given the additional charge of the post of Secretary Higher Education and Secretary Environment Protection Department respectively until further orders.
