List of world richest billionaires 2023: List of world richest billionaires in 2023

Bernard Arnault, chairman of LVMH. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Business magazine Forbes publishes the list of world’s richest people every year. It calculates their wealth and releases a list with those details. Recently, it has released the list of richest people in the world for the year 2023, reported foreign media.



Bernard Jean Etienne Arnault, a famous businessman from France, became the richest person in the year 2023. His wealth is 211 billion dollars. He is the only one in this list whose wealth exceeds 200 billion dollars.

Tesla chief Elon Musk, who bought Twitter, faced many difficulties in its management, and later changed its name to X, came second in this list. Earlier he was at the first position in this list. Elon Musk’s wealth is $180 billion.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, has also made a place in the top 10 of this list. He is ranked 9th in this list.

Mukesh Ambani’s wealth is 83.4 billion dollars. Compared to last year, almost all the world’s rich have lost some of their wealth this year. They have lost a significant part of their wealth due to fall in the value of stocks, increase in interest rates on loans, loss of investments made in start-ups, etc.

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos is third in the Forbes list of the world’s richest people. His wealth is 114 billion dollars.

In other places-4) Larry Ellison – $107 billion; 5) Warren Buffett – $106 billion; 6) Bill Gates – 104 billion dollars; 7) Michael Bloomberg – $94.5 billion; 8) Carlos Slim – 93 billion dollars; 9) Mukesh Ambani – 83.4 billion dollars; 10) Steve Ballmer – $80.7 billion.

Arnault oversees the LVMH empire of 75 fashion and cosmetics brands, including Louis Vuitton and Sephora. The 74-year-old featured at the third spot in 2022, with $158 billion net worth.

Musk topped the list for the first time in 2022 but stood at the second spot this year, following his acquisition of Twitter in October last year, which helped sink Tesla shares. Musk owns an estimated 74% of the company, now branded as X.

Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon, the world’s largest e-commerce and cloud computing company, stood at the third spot this year, followed by Larry Ellison, the most successful investors of all time Warren Buffett, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, co-founder of media company Bloomberg LP - Michael Bloomberg among others.

Ambani, the founder and chairman of Reliance Industries, is the only Indian in the top ten list. Reliance, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom and retail, was founded by his late father Dhirubhai Ambani, a yarn trader, in 1966.