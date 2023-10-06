ECP asks Sindh to withdraw perks, privileges of ex-ministers

Security personnel stand guard at the headquarters of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on September 21, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written a letter to the Sindh government on the violation of its guidelines on protocol and also asked the Balochistan chief secretary to immediately reshuffle additional chief secretary and three other senior officials of the province.

In the letter written to Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Fakhre Alam and Inspector General of Police Riffat Mukhtar, ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan drew their attention towards the violations involving ex-provincial ministers and government officials.

The letter, a copy of which is available with The News, says that it has been brought to the ECP notice that former provincial cabinet members and political appointees of equivalent status are continuing to use protocol/ security and privileges accorded to them by virtue of their former offices. Attention is invited to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission, dated August 15.

These guidelines state, “To ensure the vacation of government residential facilities from ex-prime minister, ex-chief chief ministers and their advisers, ex-federal, ex-provincial ministers and ex-members of national and provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan, besides ensuring the withdrawal of official vehicles from them.”

The commission asked the Sindh chief secretary and IGP to withdraw protocol security, perks and privileges from former provincial cabinet members and political appointees and send a notice of compliance within three days. This matter may be treated as most urgent, it added.

In the letter to Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, the ECP said, “As you are aware that the Election Commission of Pakistan is charged with the constitutional duty to organise and conduct elections in terms of Article 218 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic Pakistan and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with the law and that the corrupt practices are guarded against.

“Therefore, it has been desired that following senior officers be immediately be reshuffled: Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Balochistan, Secretary Services and General Administration Department Balochistan, Home Secretary Balochistan and Finance Secretary Balochistan.”

The commission instructed the chief secretary that the compliance report may be sent within three days and this matter may be treated as most urgent.

Meanwhile, the ECP issued a notification regarding the intra-party election of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, which paves way for it to be allotted an election symbol and contest the upcoming elections.

The notification says, “In pursuance of Section 208 and 209(3) of the Elections Act 2017, read with sub-rule (2) of Rule 158 of the Elections Rules 2017, thereof, the Election Commission of Pakistan is pleased to publish for public information, the certificate containing the information with regard to conduct of intra-party election, the names, the designations and addresses of the party office-bearers and the detail of election result along with party notification declaring result of the election in respect of newly-enlisted political party, ‘Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’.”