466 posts of total 1,365 from BPS 17 to 22 in PAS group lying vacant

ISLAMABAD: The report of Establishment Division revealed that 466 vacancies out of total 1365 posts from BPS 17 to BPS 22 in Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) are lying vacant.

The report revealed that 67 posts of grade 17 and 17 seats in grade 18, while 177 in grade 19 and 192 in grade 20 and 13 in grade 21 and two in grade 22 are fallen vacant.

According to the report, the number of approved posts of grade 17 are 271 and out of these posts 67 are vacant. The number of approved posts of grade 18 are 339 and 17 are vacant, while number of posts of grade 19 are 289 and out these posts 177 are vacant.

The number of approved posts of grade 20 are 300 and out of these 192 are still vacant, while number of posts of grade 21 are 115 and 13 posts are vacant, whereas number of posts of grade 22 are 51 and two are vacant out of these posts. However, vacant posts are being run on the basis of adhocism, the report added.