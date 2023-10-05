PTI sees no justification for in-camera trial in cipher case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan Wednesday said there is no justification to hold in-camera trial of PTI Chairman in cipher case as the cabinet had declassified the cipher and the information contained in it could no longer be dubbed as secret.

He contended that if, as is claimed, unimpeachable evidence is available against the alleged ‘criminals’, what are the prosecution and their patrons afraid of by conducting an open trial so that the people of this country could also ascertain the reality behind it.

The PTI information secretary said that in-camera trial of the PTI chairman in “fake and fabricated” cipher case is a brutal murder of justice.

Hasan said, “Yet the kangaroo trial has commenced because the agenda is to punish the one who resolutely defended Pakistan’s right to safeguard its sovereignty and independence. In the new parlance, such people are rendered liable for trial for treason.”

Meanwhile, senior jurists Shoaib Shaheen and Barrister Gohar Khan have been appointed as the official spokespersons of the PTI chairman.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued notification regarding the appointment of Shoaib Shaheen and Gohar Khan. Omar notified them official spokespersons as per PTI chairman’s instructions.