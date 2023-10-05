ACIAR representative visits UVAS

LAHORE:Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) General Manager Outreach and Capacity Building Ms Eleanor Dean visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad at City Campus.

Director Institute of Continuing Education and Extension (ICE&E) Dr Hassan Mahmood Warraich and (ICE&E) faculty members were present in the meeting.

Prof Nasim Ahmad briefed Ms Eleanor Dean about the history, education, research activities, extension services of UVAS for the capacity building of small farmers to enhance their productivity and profitability. He mentioned that UVAS also set a great example to support flood affected communities and launched a flood relief campaigns to support them. He shared UVAS got 801-1000 position in the World University Ranking and secured 9th position among Pakistani universities while 3rd among Punjab. Dr Hassan Mahmood gave detailed presentation on strengthening livestock advisory service system through whole family extension approach in Pakistan and outcomes of ACIAR’s investment through Agriculture Sector Linkages programme & Daily-Beef Project. Speaking on the occasion, Ms Eleanor Dean praised UVAS leading role in serving livestock farming community through extension research and capacity building support. She mentioned to continue ACIAR’s partnership with UVAS to support and strategise the role of smallholder farmers.

World Animal Day observed

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed World Animal Day with the theme of 'Great or Small Love Them All' here in City Campus Lahore.

An awareness walk arranged to mark the day to create awareness among people about the protection and conservation of animal lives, humane handling of animals in feeding, treatment and also misuse (Fights) for entertainment purposes.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk while Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Emeritus Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and a number of students from Special Animals & Veterinary Emergency Relief Society (SAVERS), Vets Care Club, faculty members and staff members from Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) participated. The walk started from the Vice-Chancellor Office and culminated in-front of main lawn after taking a round of City Campus. Similar activities were also arranged at other campuses of the UVAS.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed urged students it is our responsibility to own not only faithful animals (pets) but also take care of stray ones (dogs, cats) to feed and treat them properly.