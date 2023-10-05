ECP uncertain about polls: experts

LAHORE:The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seems uncertain about whether it will conduct the election as the implementation of its code of conduct is a big challenge for it.

Discussants at the Jang Economic Session moderated by Sikindar Lodhi were of the view that the ECP is in trouble as no one is obeying the Constitution or implementing on the existing moral traditions.

The topic of the session ‘How Code of Conduct of Election Commission implement–Impact on Economy’ was discussed by panelists Agha Saidian, Shahid Zaheer, Dr Qaias Aslam, Ameen Mazhar Butt and Dr Lubna Zaheer. Agha Saidian said peace and people are vital to constitute a state and the 1973 Constitution was made with hard work but now it has become a thing of wax nose. Agha maintained that the code of conduct of the ECP was framed but before this practice implementation of the Constitution should have been decided. Agha said the Indian election system and political stability was far ahead of Pakistan. We are facing economy, rule of law and other vital issues, Agha maintained.

Agha said we have put the state at stake where people are fighting with each other. Agha said economic, terrorism, Balochistan and all others issues could be solved with public representatives. About polls, Agha said transparent elections should be held in the country and the people should be given the right to decide for themselves.

Shahid Zaheer said that election announcement is a breath of fresh air. The ECP codes of conduct have been made before, along with every organization. The real issue is implementation on the code of conduct. Laws are made here but it is very difficult to implement them. The limit of election expenditure was fixed earlier but still the candidates did not reveal more expenditure while 99 percent people show their expenditure were reduced. The ECP should work fair and transparently and all political parties should be allowed to participate on an equal footing in elections, he said. Dr Qaias Aslam said democracy is a part of the investment system.

The democracy cannot come in a country where there is no industry. The election will generate temporary small business and employment opportunities. The condition of one million rupees election expenses was not followed in the past that is it possible now. This is a way of mis-governance. NAB should ban participation of election of the politicians and their families who are facing cases until their final decision is taken. Ameen Mazhar Butt the government was not in the mood to hold elections in 90 days.

The ECP’s announcement of holding elections at the end of January is to deceive the people. No impact has come on commoner’s life with forced action against dollar. The caretaker government’s aim is only to hold elections and not to travel abroad with public money. Millions of young people have left the country. Dr Lubna Zaheer said implementation of the ECP code of conduct is nowhere to be seen, nor in any other institutions. No institution wants to 100 percent implementation of its code of conduct. There is no check and balance of election expenses while one million limit of election expenses is a joke. Elections are a positive step for political and economic stability in the country. Tax evasion is normal in the country, Dr Lubna added.