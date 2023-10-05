Baligh, Dar discuss political, economic situation of country

LAHORE:The Leader of the House in Senate and former federal finance minister Ishaq Dar called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at the Governor’s House on Wednesday. Country's economic and current situation were discussed in detail in the meeting.

Talking on this occasion, Punjab governor said that during the period of PMLN, the country witnessed exemplary development in the fields of infrastructure, education and health, adding that motorways, hospitals and universities were established across the country. He said that the return of Nawaz Sharif on October 21 is a ray of hope for the people. They are hopeful that Nawaz Sharif would once again steer the country out of crisis.

The governor said that history is a witness that Nawaz Sharif always served the country and led the nation on the path to development with his vision. Appreciating the services of Ishaq Dar as the federal finance minister, he said that Dar has stabilised the national economy in every difficult time and put it on the right track. He said that in the recent past, the efforts of Dar and his team to save the country from default remained successful.

Ishaq Dar said that the plan to bankrupt the country could not succeed due to the tireless efforts of the coalition government in the recent past. He said that due to the measures taken by the coalition govt, the country's economy is improving, and the rupee is stabilising against the dollar.

He said that the return of Nawaz Sharif bode well for the progress and prosperity of the country. Nawaz had played an effective role in bringing the country out of crisis in the past, and he will once again put the country on the path of development, he added.