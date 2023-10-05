Bodies of three siblings fished out

LAHORE:Bodies of three siblings, who were thrown in the canal by their father in the Kahna area, were fished out on Wednesday. The bodies of Nabiha,5, Ayesha, 2, and Ghulam Sabar, 12, were recovered from the Lilyani canal while the efforts were being made to find the body of 9-year-old Samia. The children were thrown in the canal by their father Azeem, a resident of Kahna police area. SP Model Town Investigation has been directed to complete the investigation from all aspects and submit a report in this regard.