Facilitators of Faizabad sit-in were guarantors: Khawaja Asif

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former defence minister Khawaja Asif. — AFP/File

SIALKOT: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former defence minister Khawaja Asif has said that the people who had facilitated the sit-in at Faizabad were the guarantors.

In a statement, Khawaja Asif said Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed had insisted on joining the agreement on the Faizabad sit-in.

“There are a large number of Taliban in Swat and former Fata and they had been brought there, “ he said. “Because of this, incidents of terrorism are taking place.” Khawaja Asif said the election would be held at its scheduled time.