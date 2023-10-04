Sehat Sahulat Programme sustainability: Deduction of premium from govt employees’ salaries proposed

LAHORE: In compliance with the Punjab government’s decision, Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SH&MED), has proposed Finance Department to deduct amounts for monthly/annual premium contribution from salaries of all government employees of Punjab for long-term financial sustainability of the Sehat Sahulat Programme / Universal Health Insurance Programme in the province. In accordance with the decision taken by the Provincial Cabinet in its 18th meeting, Punjab Finance Department shall develop a mechanism for the deduction of family-based premium from all employees of the Punjab government, who are permanent residents of Punjab. The SH&MED, Punjab, in a letter to Secretary Finance, requested to develop a mechanism for deduction of family-based premium, of Rs4,350 per family per year or Rs362.5 per family per month.