Woman, daughter shot dead

HARIPUR: A woman and her daughter were shot dead in a remote village of Khanpur Tehsil, police said here on Monday.
Woman’s son was accused of the double murder, police said but the motive behind murder was not yet known. The Khanpur Police said that an unknown caller informed them by phone that Shah Zeb, son of Muhammad Ashfaq, a resident of Mohallah Joriyan Qutba, had allegedly shot dead his mother, Kosar Bibi, and sister, Tahbeer Bibi, over unknown reasons and fled. The police shifted the bodies to the Trauma Centre for autopsy. When contacted the DSP Khanpur Uzair Khan confirmed the incident and said that the motive behind double murder was not known.
