BizB wins She Loves Tech Pakistan

KARACHI: BizB, a marketplace for buying and selling preloved dresses, won the She Loves Tech Pakistan 2023 competition, beating eight other women-led tech startups from across the country.

The competition, organised by CIRCLE Women, a non-profit tech startup dedicated to fostering innovation, financial inclusion and entrepreneurship among women in Pakistan, and HBL, the country's largest bank, was held at HBL Sky Tower Office in Karachi. She Loves Tech is the world's largest women and startup competition happening in 70 countries, providing crucial opportunities for women in technology to showcase groundbreaking ideas, connect with industry leaders, and access invaluable mentorship.

Jamal Nasir, Chief Human Resources Officer at HBL, said the bank was committed to building a more inclusive ecosystem for women entrepreneurs in Pakistan. "We believe that women have great potential and should be given equal opportunities to succeed. Through this partnership, we are empowering women to achieve their dreams by leveraging technology. This is not only essential for economic progress, but it is also aligned with our purpose of promoting financial and digital literacy among women," he said.