7th NFC Award fails to achieve health targets: study

ISLAMABAD: The fiscal decentralization under the 7th NFC Award has resulted in providing a positive impact on Pakistan’s economic growth and education sector but failed to achieve the desired results in the health sector.

“The revenue decentralization is not beneficial for the health status of the country. The reason might be that collection of revenue by local-level governments in social sectors is exploited by corruption in developing countries, thus the true effects are not transferred,” Dr Nadia Farooq stated in her research paper titled “Fiscal Decentralization and its Socioeconomic Implication in Pakistan.

It is relevant to mention here that fiscal decentralization has become a controversial issue in Pakistan because there are staunch supporters and opponents of it.