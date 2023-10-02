‘Pink eye infection curable disease’

Islamabad:Adenoviral conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye, is a viral infection of the eye that often resolves on its own within one or two weeks without medication.

Talking to this agency here on Sunday, Consultant Eye Surgeon at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Dr. Inam Ul Haq Khan said that the public need not panic about pink eye, as it is not a pandemic and occurs periodically throughout the year. He said that in most cases, patients recover fully without any specific treatment as the immune system fights off the infection.

Elaborating on the early symptoms, Dr. Inam said that pink eye involves itching, watery discharge, redness, and pain in the affected eye. He said that sometimes only one eye is infected initially, while the other eye later becomes involved as the virus spreads.