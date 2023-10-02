Sarfaraz scores double century in QET run-fest

LAHORE: Sarfaraz Ahmed, the captain of Karachi Whites, scored an unbeaten double century against Lahore Whites as their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match ended without a result. Karachi Whites posted a formidable total of 784 runs for 5 wickets in their first innings at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Sarfaraz scored an impressive 200 runs, including 24 fours and one six. This marks Sarfaraz Ahmed's second century in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, adding to his two half-centuries.

Ramiz Aziz complemented the captain's innings with a remarkable 151, featuring 15 fours and two sixes. The duo formed an unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership, contributing 351 runs to their team's total.

Before Sarfaraz Ahmed's outstanding innings, other Karachi Whites batsmen also made significant contributions, with Imad Alam, Khurram Manzoor, and Asad Shafiq scoring centuries.

Lahore Whites had scored 509 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their first innings.

Rawalpindi defeated Faisalabad by 7 wickets. Abdul Faseeh's 109 runs with 17 fours played a pivotal role in Rawalpindi's successful pursuit of the 203-run target.

The matches between Lahore Blues and Peshawar and FATA and Multan concluded without a result.