Lesco team expedites action against electricity theft

LAHORE: The inspection team of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has found Husnain Shah Gardezi, nephew of Pir Hassan Shah Gardezi, stealing electricity directly on transmission line through hooking in Jambar area of Phool Nagar.

According to Lesco spokesperson, Rai Masood Kharal, a few days back, the Lesco team got arrested Pir Hassan Shah Gardezi, who was also using electricity by illegally hooking wires on the main transmission line, according to Lesco spokesman here Sunday.

The spokesman added that during search operation in Jambar Sub-Division of Phool Nagar, the Lesco officials also detected electricity theft by Hasnain Shah Gardezi, nephew of Pir Hassan Shah. Hasnain was stealing electricity from the direct supply of Lesco and also using it for three air-conditioners for his house and adjoining religious seminary.

Upon seeing the Lesco inspection team, the accused managed to flee from the spot. However, the Lesco official removed and seized the transformer and wires used in the electricity theft, besides submitting an application in the local police station for registration of FIR against Husnain Shah. The accused was also fined Rs600,000 in the form of detection bill.

Lesco recovers Rs26m from 693 defaulters on 18th day recovery campaign: Lesco in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs26 million from 693 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 18th day of its recovery campaign.

The Lesco spokesman told media here Sunday that on the 18th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs4.07 million from 103 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs9.07 million from 53 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively.

Similarly, Lesco Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs3.47 million from 113 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs1.01 million from 35 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs1.01 million from 60 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs2.81 million from 66 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle.

He added that Lesco Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs1.91 million from 130 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs3.25 million from 133 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the Lesco with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs542 million from 15,942 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that the Lesco recovered outstanding dues of Rs63.15 million from 1,751 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs131.13 million from 1,863 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs78.11 million from 2,021 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs36.07 million from 1064 defaulters in South Circle, Rs34.01 million from 1,251 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs72.14 million from 1,491 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs35.47 million from 2,393 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs92.83 million from 4,108 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from Lesco defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while Lesco Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.