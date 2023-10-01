Public warned against self-medication to decrease risk of pink eye infection

Islamabad : Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir Saturday warned for timely conjunctive preventative steps to decrease the risk of becoming infected and advised patients to refrain from self-medication to cure the condition.

Talking to media, the minister said that pink-eye is spreading rapidly in densely populated cities where people are exposed to unfriendly environments, such as factories, bazaars, markets, and shopping plazas. Patients are advised to use prescribed eye drops and tissues for cleansing their eyes, with the option of using cold water for temporary relief, he added.

He stressed the importance of using hand sanitizers and cautioned against touching one’s eyes without thoroughly washing hands. "Maintaining mutual distance and staying home were the most effective precautions in the prevailing situation", he added.

Replying to a query, he said many people infected with the disease are not seeing a doctor, while others are resorting to self-medication which can prove injurious to the patients eyes, therefore, people should avoid self-medication. “The health department has already issued safety guidelines to deal with the disease,” he added.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department in Punjab has issued an advisory as cases of pink eye infection continue to surge in various cities across the province, he mentioned. “The Punjab health department has alerted all hospitals of the province to make maximum arrangements in their ophthalmology and outpatient departments,” he said.

To another question, he said all patients with eye diseases should visit government hospitals where the eye specialists had been asked to remain on duty.