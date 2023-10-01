Baqar directs private schools to impart free education to 10pc students

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has directed the provincial school education department to implement in seven days the statutory requirement of imparting free education to up to 10 per cent of deserving students in every private school in the province.

In a letter to the secretary of the school education department, he wrote: “Chapter -IV Section 10 of `The Sindh Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2013’ provides that the Private Schools (a) Shall provide free and compulsory education to such proportion of total strength of children admitted as mentioned hereinafter; and (b) Shall admit in class I, and in subsequent classes not less than 10 per cent of the strength of that class to disadvantaged children.”

The caretaker CM said that the administrations of private schools continued evading the implementation of the said law with impunity.

Justice (retd) Baqar took notice of the situation and directed the school education department to take immediate measures to get 10 per cent statutory free-ship implemented in all the private schools across the province within seven days.

“Any non-compliance or inadequate compliance with the above policy would attract stern legal action against the responsible school administration,” the CM warned.