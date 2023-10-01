 
Sunday October 01, 2023
Cheating scandal

October 01, 2023

Education is a pillar of success. It plays a vital role in the development of a nation. This is why reports of cheating in this year’s MDCAT are so concerning.

Those who cheated must be held accountable. The test should be re-conducted on a priority basis in order to ensure merit and transparency.

Shamin Humayun

Mirpurkhas