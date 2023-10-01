Gilani says he has no fear of NAB cases

MULTAN: Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that he has no fear of NAB cases and had welcomed the opening of NAB cases registered against him on fake and baseless grounds.

He said the PPP is ready to face PTI in the elections like the party had contested in the last general elections. The PPP had survived when the PTI was at its peak.

Talking to the journalists on the eve of leading a Rabi-ul-Awal 12th welcome procession taken out from shrine of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed, he paid tribute to the whole nation for celebrating the birth of the beloved Prophet (PBUH).

Yusuf Raza Gilani has said the Anjuman Islamia Pakistan has been taking out one of the oldest processions in connection with Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) since the creation of Pakistan and the tradition continued this year too.

He appreciated the administration for making best arrangements on the eve of Rabi-ul-Awal 12th. He also greeted the entire Ummah on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi. He said today all the schools of thought are celebrating the arrival of the Prophet (PBUH).

He said do not miss or forget martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the safety and uplift of the country and the poor classes of the society.

He said, t”he manifesto of the poor should be the voice of each party. The PPP is the first party where candidates were applying for tickets in the country. The PPP is ready for election at any cost, however, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will have to decide a complete schedule for the next general election.”

He said the PPP is ready for the election even if it is held today. If the ECP announces a final date for the next elections, it would help out in reducing anxiety among the people.

Gilani said the PPP decided to raise necessary objections on new delimitations where it was necessary. He said there is no electoral alliance with anyone yet. He welcomed the return of Mian Nawaz Sharif. The creation of a separate province in South Punjab is now not only their but everyone’s demand. The Province Bill became an Act of Parliament, he added. Gilani said a level playing field is the democratic political right of the PPP. A level playing field should not mean like and dislike.