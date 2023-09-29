Eid Milad celebrated

Islamabad:To commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Beaconhouse School System, Kindergarten and Primary campus, E-11, here on Wednesday celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with religious fervour.
Students recited ‘naat’ to show their love and respect for the beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The hall was adorned with flowers, captivating lanterns, and exquisite calligraphy. Teachers and parents of the students also attended the event.
