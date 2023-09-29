‘Ties between Pakistan, Türkiye based on spirit of brotherhood’

Rawalpindi:Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci on Thursday said that there is a strong and special relationship between Pakistan and Türkiye which is based on the spirit of brotherhood, common history and mutual goals. Both Countries governments and people actively helped each other in every difficult time.
He stated this while addressing strategic dialogue “Middle Corridor of Türkiye: Prospects and Challenges” at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR). The event was organised by Policy Dialogue Forum, PMAS-AAUR in collaboration with Asian Institute of Eco-civilization, Research & Development (AIERD). The Ambassador said that in this regard connectivity between Pakistan and Turkey played a pivotal role, adding that the Middle corridor is an initiative of Türkiye government to connect Türkiye to China. He further said that the middle corridor has many advantages for countries and sub-continents like mutual cooperation, trading, tourism etc. There are some border issues between countries but we are hopeful to resolve these issues and make a policy through which a single contract is enough to travel or trade through this corridor, he added.
