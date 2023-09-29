13,732 new pink cases reported

LAHORE:As many as 13,732 new conjunctivitis patients have been reported across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesman for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Punjab, a total of 368,810 conjunctivitis patients were reported in 36 districts of Punjab this year. As many as 21,724 conjunctivitis patients are reported in Lahore so far this year, while 887 new conjunctivitis patients have been reported in Lahore in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of 72,503 conjunctivitis patients is reported in Bahawalpur so far this year, out of which 3,878 new conjunctivitis patients have been reported in Bahawalpur in the last 24 hours. A total of 14,493 conjunctivitis patients are reported in Multan so far this year, out of which 1,208 new conjunctivitis patients have been reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 27,583 conjunctivitis patients are reported in Faisalabad so far this year, out of which 1,721 new conjunctivitis patients have been reported in Faisalabad in the last 24 hours. A total of 14,581 conjunctivitis patients are reported in Gujranwala so far this year, including 219 new conjunctivitis patients reported in Gujranwala in the last 24 hours. The spokesman of Health department says that conjunctivitis disease resolves itself in 8 to 10 days. The citizens should take care of eye hygiene, avoid strong sunlight and protect eyes from dust, adding the public to keep the clothes and towels of the affected person separate.