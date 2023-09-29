French pianist to enchant Lahorites on Oct 2

LAHORE:The Alliance Française de Lahore, in collaboration with the Embassy of France and the National College of Arts, is delighted to present a musical concert titled “MÉLODIES DE PIANO.”

This event will showcase the piano virtuoso Maxime Zecchini and is scheduled for Monday, October 2, 2023, at 7pm at the National College of Arts.During his inaugural tour in Pakistan, Maxime Zecchini will deliver a captivating performance encompassing a diverse repertoire of classical and modern music. This includes film music and a few surprises, all played skillfully with both the left hand and two hands. Born in Paris, Maxime Zecchini is a distinguished graduate of the Conservatoire National de Musique de Paris and the Imola Academy in Italy, where he earned high honors. He has graced numerous musical events and festivals in over 60 countries and made his debut recital at Carnegie Hall in New York in May 2022. His discography boasts the world’s first anthology of piano works for the left hand, spanning 10 volumes (piano solo, chamber music, and concertos), released under the Advitam Records label, garnering multiple awards. Maxime has received several prestigious accolades, including the First Prize by unanimous decision at the International Competition in Varenna-Lake Como, Italy.

As an eclectic musician and composer since childhood, he has crafted numerous transcriptions, and his original compositions are published by the esteemed editions Durand-Salabert-Universal Music.