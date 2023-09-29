Transfer, posting

LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Thursday. Dr Farah Masood has been posted as Member Judicial-V/ Chief Settlement Commissioner vice Shahzad Saeed replacing Zubair Waheed. Saeed Ramzan has been promoted to BS-21 and upon promotion posted as Member Enquiries vice Asim Sadiq Qureshi and posted as Member Punjab Services Tribunal. Dr Shoaib posted as Secretary Human Rights and Minorities Affairs vice Ahmad Mustajab Kamal. Imran Hamid, OSD, has been posted as Special Secy C&W vice Aftab Ahmad already transferred and posted as DG (ME) P&D Board. Shozeb Saeed, Director Food Punjab, has been transferred and posted as DG Archeology and Shoaib Khan, OSD, posted as Director Food Punjab.
LAHORE:LUMS hosted the groundbreaking ceremony of its first green building, ‘Yusuf H Shirazi Complex’, named after...
LAHORE:The first meeting of Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities was held in the office of DG Social...
LAHORE:Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Ibrahim Murad has instructed the Punjab Livestock Dairy and...
LAHORE:As many as 13,732 new conjunctivitis patients have been reported across the province during the last 24...
LAHORE:A 68-year-old motorcyclist died in a road accident in Mughalpura area on Thursday. Overseas Pakistani Karamat...
LAHORE:The Government College University Lahore on Thursday successfully commenced its 22nd convocation ceremony, a...