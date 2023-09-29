Transfer, posting

LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Thursday. Dr Farah Masood has been posted as Member Judicial-V/ Chief Settlement Commissioner vice Shahzad Saeed replacing Zubair Waheed. Saeed Ramzan has been promoted to BS-21 and upon promotion posted as Member Enquiries vice Asim Sadiq Qureshi and posted as Member Punjab Services Tribunal. Dr Shoaib posted as Secretary Human Rights and Minorities Affairs vice Ahmad Mustajab Kamal. Imran Hamid, OSD, has been posted as Special Secy C&W vice Aftab Ahmad already transferred and posted as DG (ME) P&D Board. Shozeb Saeed, Director Food Punjab, has been transferred and posted as DG Archeology and Shoaib Khan, OSD, posted as Director Food Punjab.