Pak China cricket diplomacy lauded

LAHORE: Chairman Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) Muhammad Mehdi has hailed the friendly match between Pakistan and China, terming it as a beginning of a new phase in the field of sports. Mehdi in a statement on Thursday said it was a healthy sign that the Chinese were showing interest in the game of cricket.
He said both countries possessed remarkable potential and through such events, the people to people contact between the two sides would also improve. On Wednesday, the Pak-China Friendly Cricket Match that took place here at the LCCA Ground was won by Pak-China Green.
The match was organized in collaboration with Chinese Consulate Lahore and IIRMR. Pak-China Cricket Team Red was captained by Luo Jianxue and Pak-China Cricket Team Green was led by Yasir Habib Khan.
The momentous event was graced by PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf as chief guest from Pakistan side while Chinese Acting Consul General Lahore Cao Ke was chief guest from Chinese side.
Other dignitaries present on the occasion were Lahore Qalandars owners Atif Rana and Sameen Rana, former cricketers Misbah ul Haq, Nadeem Khan, Junaid Zia, LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, IIRMR President Yasir Habib Khan, and Vice President Muhammad Faisal.
