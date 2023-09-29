CITY PULSE

Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’ until October 8, bringing together seven international and 27 national theatre groups, with 45 shows, interactive workshops and talks. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.
Homage to Mohan Das
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mohan Das in memory of the late artist. Titled ‘Homage to Mohan Das’, the show will run at the gallery until September 30. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
In yet another incident of vigilant justice, a citizen shot and killed two robbers in Gulshan-e-Benazir, Shah Latif...
A woman who had recently converted to Islam was wounded and her three-year-old daughter killed allegedly by her own...
Sindh’s caretaker chief minister Justice Maqbool Baqar and interim education minister Rana Hussain on Thursday...
The cow had been slaughtered and bags of rice purchased but young bride Wahida’s nuptials were cut short when her...
The Secondary Education Board Karachi on Thursday officially declared the results of the 10th grade Science Group...
There is a need for an alternative political leadership to help resolve the ongoing economic crisis. People should...