CITY PULSE

Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’ until October 8, bringing together seven international and 27 national theatre groups, with 45 shows, interactive workshops and talks. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.

Homage to Mohan Das

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mohan Das in memory of the late artist. Titled ‘Homage to Mohan Das’, the show will run at the gallery until September 30. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.