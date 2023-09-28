Court petitioned to stay power tariff hike

MANSEHRA: The Peshawar High Court Abbottabad circuit bench on Wednesday ordered the deputy attorney general to submit a reply within 14 days on a petition seeking a stay order on the increase in the electricity tariff.
Mansehra District Bar Association president Mohammad Rafiq Yousaf Advocate and Munir Hussain Advocate had filed the petition asking the court to stay the recent increase in the power tariff.
The court ordered the deputy attorney general to submit a reply within 14 days. The next hearing of the case will take place in the second week of October. The petitioners told the court that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority recently announced a fresh increase of over Rs3 in the electricity tariff. They requested the court to abolish the provision of the free electricity units for the Wapda employees.
