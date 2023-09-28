Effective mechanism stressed to combat menace of drug

LAKKI MARWAT: Commissioner, Bannu division, Parweiz Sabatkhel has called for formulation of coordinated and effective mechanism by police, excise and other departments to eliminate the menace of narcotics and a tribal custom Ghag in land disputes.

Chairing a meeting of the national action plan (NAP) at his office in Bannu on Wednesday, he said that the law-enforcement agencies should put in place stringent and proactive measures against drug barons and narcotic sellers.

He said that eliminating narcotics related activities should be kept on priority as those involved in them were the enemies of humanity. Among others, Lakki Marwat DC Rehmat Ali, Bannu DPO Iftekhar Shah and additional DC Islahuddin and North Waziristan additional DC Bashir Ahmad were in attendance.

The divisional commissioner said that the movements of Afghan refugees were strictly being monitored in Lakki Marwat, Bannu and North Waziristan districts and their data residing would be shared with higher quarters concerned for further necessary action.

On the occasion, a representative of the Afghan commissionerate submitted the data of Afghan families residing in the region legally. He also directed the relevant authorities to provide required funds for the completion of police department projects.