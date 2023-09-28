CM’s aide promises to resolve power projects issues

PESHAWAR: Advisor to caretaker Chief Minister on Energy and Power Dr. Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah on Wednesday said that he would soon contact the authorities at a higher forum to solve the problems related to various power projects

He was presiding over a meeting which was also attended by Secretary Energy Muhammad Nisar Khan, Special Secretary Tashfeen Haider, Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) Chief Executive Engr. Naeem Khan and others, a handout said.

Sarfaraz Ali said that KP was rich in natural energy resources that can be utilized to bring about a revolution in the province. “Our province is rich in terms of oil and gas production and water resources. However, we need to exploit these natural resources,” he added. He said that the Energy and Power Department and all its subsidiaries, Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), KP Oil & Gas Company and others were working on development projects, which would prove to be milestones for the development of the province.

The advisor expressed satisfaction with the performance of PEDO and other bodies of Power Department and said that he would soon contact the relevant authorities to solve the problems related to the power projects.

Briefing the meeting, CEO PEDO Naeem Khan said that PEDO was working on various energy projects for the production of 800 megawatt at the govt level.