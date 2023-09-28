Schools to remain closed

Rawalpindi:The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema has issued a notification to close down all private and public sch­ools from September 28 till October 1.

The local management on the directions of the Punjab government has closed down all schools due to the spread of Conjunctivitis/ Pink Eye Infection among school kids. The Deputy Commissioner issued a Notification No. SO(A-1)1-31/2008(P-1). In the wake of the spread of Conjunctivitis/Pink Eye Infection among school kids.

The competent authority is pleased to announce that all Public and Private schools shall remain closed from Thursday 28-9-2023 till Sunday 1-10-2023. All schools shall reopen from Monday and shall observe the SOPs issued by this department. All chief officers in Punjab are directed to ensure compliance with the orders.