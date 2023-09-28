Schools to remain closed

Rawalpindi:The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema has issued a notification to close down all private and public schools from September 28 till October 1.
The local management on the directions of the Punjab government has closed down all schools due to the spread of Conjunctivitis/ Pink Eye Infection among school kids. The Deputy Commissioner issued a Notification No. SO(A-1)1-31/2008(P-1). In the wake of the spread of Conjunctivitis/Pink Eye Infection among school kids.
The competent authority is pleased to announce that all Public and Private schools shall remain closed from Thursday 28-9-2023 till Sunday 1-10-2023. All schools shall reopen from Monday and shall observe the SOPs issued by this department. All chief officers in Punjab are directed to ensure compliance with the orders.
